Dwight’s Prairie Creek Library announces March events

The Prairie Creek Library has several free events planned in march that will be open to the public, although registration is required to ensure it has enough materials and space.

The library will celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, which includes guest appearances by the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat. Children will get to enjoy games, a craft and birthday cake. Sign up for this event is required by Tuesday, Feb. 27.

It will also host an adult craft night at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. Crafters will be making bunny decorations. The deadline for registration is Friday, March 1.

The True Crime Club meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, which is not the usual Thursday time. The group will look at another case close to home, discussing Drew Peterson, the former Bolingbrook police officer who went to prison for the murder of one wife after another mysteriously vanished.

Historian and author William Hazelgrove will present “Young Elvis and the Origins of Rock and Role” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.

The library’s next Pop-Up Storytime event is hosted at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16 by the Dwight Police Department. Children in preschool through grade school can enjoy donuts for breakfast during the story. They will then be treated to a tour and behind-the-scenes look at the police station.

The library is hosting a glow in the dark egg hunt at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. This event includes pizza and chips, prizes and goodies inside the eggs. Sign up is required by Friday, March 15.

The Shelf Indulgence Book Club meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. This book club is open to anyone, and it will be discussing “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt.

The library will host Brooke Baker from AidensBrook for a Spring Centerpiece Demonstration at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. All are welcome to watch this demonstration at no cost. Baker will be offering flower kits for those who wish to follow along and create their own centerpiece. Kits are $25 and must be paid for in order to lock in a kit. Kits only will be available to the first 25 people. Kits can be purchased at the library by cash or a check made out to Brooke Baker. Sign up is required by Monday, March 19.

The library continues its Reading Challenges in March. For each level, participants may get one entry for each book completed within that month’s category. Prizes will be drawn for each level at the end of the month. For students of Dwight Community Schools, librarian Mrs. Flott is offering Redbird Bucks for students who complete the challenge.

For March, the adult and teen challenge for March is “I Will Survive”: Read a book where the main character overcomes an obstacle, trial, or adversity to survive and thrive.

The Junior Challenge (chapter book level) is We Won’t Be Doomed to Repeat It: Read any fiction or non-fiction book about history. Think American Girl or Dear America books.

The Children’s Challenge (picture book level) is “Happy Birthday, Theodore Geisl!”: Read any Dr. Seuss book.