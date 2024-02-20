Morris Hospital hosts stroke support group March 12

Morris Hospital hosts its stroke support group from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the Diagnostic and Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Rd, Suite H, in Morris.

The group is facilitated by a speech pathologist from Morris Hospital, and it’s for people with a history of stroke or any neurological event and their caregivers, spouses, and loved ones. The focus is to support, educate, and bring people who are facing similar issues together. The session typically includes a guest speaker who provides education and can answer questions.

Those interested in attending can register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Language Pathology Department at 815-705-7440.