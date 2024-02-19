Community Pulse: An update on the Downtown Morris Master Plan

Summarizing months of extensive analysis and surveys, the recent Downtown Morris Master Plan concludes with a powerful statement: “The City of Morris is fortunate to have a strong and unique identity that fosters a community of involved and caring residents and stakeholders who have the collective goal of continuously maintaining and improving their City.” This sentiment encompasses the people and partnerships that make our community lively and viable in an evolving world.

Transparency is a key component of making progress through partnership. To keep residents and visitors informed of the many happenings in our community, the City launched the “More to Morris” podcast in November. Seven episodes have aired, with a new one dropping every two weeks. These twenty-five-to-thirty-minute conversations feature internal and external guests. The roster has included Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes, City Clerk Lori Werden, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Christina Van Yperen, Katy Leclair and Missy Durkin from the Morris YMCA leadership team, and myself. Guests speak on topics ranging from city finance and the tax levy to construction updates, parks, new programs and businesses, public safety, and more. Mayor Brown and Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson serve as the hosts. Feedback has been positive and the reach is significant. Find the “More to Morris” podcast at www.morrisil.org, Spotify, and other popular podcast platforms.

There are several projects and initiatives ahead to enhance our quality of life and strengthen our local business environment. More than 60 special events comprise Morris’ 2024 special event line up, including the return of the 3 French Hens Country Market to Downtown, Morris Cruise Night, Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn, Rock the Block, Movies in the Park, Goold Park festivals, 5k races, several themed shopping events hosted by the Morris Retail Association, and more. Visit morrisil.org/visitmorris for this list, as well as other tourism resources.

Downtown Morris will welcome a new member this summer, with the addition of Keg Grove Brewing Company in the former fire station on the west side of Wauponsee Street. Tanks arrived last week, marking the start of the building’s redevelopment by this community-first brewer out of Bloomington.

On the east side, Goodwill Park is in the midst of a complete reconstruction to better serve the needs of our community. West Side Park and McKinley Park will follow. The City was awarded State of Illinois grant funds to offset the costs of renovation, with more requests in the cue. Parks are a priority for economic development, and the City will continue to enhance and upgrade its fourteen public parks in the years to come. More details and the parks assessment can be found at https://morrisil.org/parks-recreation/.

Morris is well-positioned in so many ways, not only because of our strong community mindset and unique natural assets but also because of our financial position. Fiscal year ‘22 ended with a new sales tax record surpassing $10 million. The City is on track to exceed that figure for fiscal year ‘23. To continue on this track, we should continue to think locally with our spending. Shipping and product costs remain high while staffing is in short supply for some industries. Some stores and restaurants have had to be strategic with

the hours they choose to be open. Despite this, Downtown Morris businesses continue to expand their offerings- from menus to product lines.

There’s never been a better time to explore our community and experience the satisfaction and exceptional customer service that come with keeping your dollars local. We are excited for the future and look forward to having your support on the path to progress.