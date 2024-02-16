Grundy County Economic Development Council commemorates 30 years of partnerships with Grundy County

The President and CEO of the Grundy Economic Development Council Nancy Norton presented the Grundy County Board with a commemorative plaque celebrating 30 years as an investor.

Norton said the Council has been going around thanking the many different entities that have been partnered with it since the beginning.

“Don Kaufman was the county board chairman when he got a group of business people together to start an economic development organization,” Norton said. “The county has been amazing partners, leaders and participants from the very first day.”

County Board Chairman Chris Balkema accepted the award on behalf of the Grundy County Board and credited Norton for the work she’s done in growing Grundy County.

“Between 2010 and now, we’ve gone from 34,000 or 35,000 people to 54,000 people,” Balkema said. “The amount of industry and growth has allowed property taxes for residents to stabilize. We all want it to drop, but if we hadn’t had that growth, we would have a different scenario. What Nancy has done is fantastic.”

The Grundy County Economic Development Council is a not-for-profit organization created to foster partnerships between the business, labor, community and education sectors.