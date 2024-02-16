3A girls basketball: Kankakee pulls away from regional host Morris for championship

MORRIS – Possession after possession, sixth-seeded Morris did an admirable job Thursday battling third-seeded Kankakee, making the constantly pressuring Kays work hard and earn everything they got.

Quarter after quarter, however, Kankakee did that work and got what it wanted. The Kays slowly but surely pulled away from the hosts of the Class 3A Morris Regional for a 47-34 victory, the championship plaque and a trip to next week’s East Peoria Sectional.

“We knew they were going to keep pressing, and even in their half-court defense they get their hands up, they’re going to get in our face,” Morris coach Nick Virgl said. “We tried simulating that, we tried getting better at [handling it], but it wore us down there in the third and fourth quarters.

“That’s what they’re known for. That’s what they do.”

Morris — which started four underclassmen and had just three seniors on the roster, including Makenna Boyle (three points), Maggie Stuebinger and Abby Hougas (two points, team-high four steals) sees its season end with a 24-10 record.

“I feel very happy that we had the type of team we did this year,” said Hougas, committed to play softball at Aurora University after graduation. “We all worked together, we all are one team, and I just feel like we are a family.

“When you lose, that family kind of breaks apart. I’m going to college, the other two seniors are going to college. What’s really upsetting is, yes, it’s a game and we could have made it to sectionals, but I think [this sadness I’m feeling now] is more of a family thing. We had that really good bond, and we were all a team, all a family.

“This is just really hard.”

Freshman wing Layken Callahan (three assists) and sophomore post Landrie Callahan (10 rebounds, five blocked shots) scored 10 points apiece to lead Morris, which built a 7-2 lead over the game’s opening minutes but saw the Kays catch them at 10-10 on a Nikkel Johnson bucket with 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Johnson — who finished with 18 points and four blocked shots, second in scoring only to teammate TaLeah Turner’s 20-point effort — added a pair of free throws 40 seconds later, and Kankakee had a lead it did not relinquish.

The Kays, avoiding an upset bid the likes of the one Morris handed sub-sectional No. 2 seed Bloomington on Monday, led 18-10 early in the second quarter powered by a 14-0 run, 24-18 at halftime and 44-27 midway through the fourth thanks to back-to-back 7-0 and 8-0 runs. Kankakee’s speed, aggressiveness and full-court pressure simply wore its hosts down.

“Our group’s pretty resilient,” Kays coach Kurt Weigt said. “Morris played a great game ... but our kids, like I said, were pretty resilient in this one. Down the stretch, I think we were just a little bit too much for them.”

Both teams struggled with turnovers. Morris committed 26; Kankakee 19. Most of the Kays’ forced turnovers became layups on the other end, though, while Morris struggled cashing in with flurries of missed layups — most of them contested ones — and long passes over the heads of their intended targets.

The favorite Thursday, Kankakee now takes on the role of underdog next week, opening play in East Peoria against 33-0, defending state runner-up Lincoln.

“If it’s Lincoln,” Weigt said before hearing of the Railsplitters’ 64-36 handling of Dunlap in the Geneseo Regional championship also played Thursday night, “they haven’t lost a game all year. I love our chances of shocking the world next week.”

With such a young roster winning 23 games and making it to a regional title game, Morris looks to be a team on the rise.

“I thought we had a really good season,” Virgl said. “I’m proud of all the girls and all of the effort and all of the work they’ve put in these past three and a half months or however long it’s been.

“I know it’s a bummer to end the season like this, but I’m very proud of them.”