Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office said that a 3 a.m. fire on Thursday took the life of a man at the Love’s Travel Center at 12 W. Northbrook Dr., Dwight.

Dwight firefighters discovered a fully engulfed cargo van upon arrival at the scene, extinguishing the fire before discovering the man’s remains. Callahan pronounced the man dead at 3:55 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, and the fire remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the State Fire Marshal.