Morris starts sanitary sewer and water main construction

Construction on the City of Morris’ Long Term Control Plan Work, which will see sanitary sewers and water mains constructed at the intersection of Liberty Street and Buchanan Street, has begun and will last through late spring or early summer.

D Construction is installing the deep sanitary sewer in the roadway starting after Wednesday, Feb. 14. The roadway may be closed to through traffic during construction, and residents are asked not to attempt to drive through the construction site during the normal working ours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be construction and equipment materials that create hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The contractor will work with residents as much as possible to assist in getting in and out of driveways during the day. All driveway accesses will be opened at the end of the work day.

Those with questions or concerned can contact Matt Halloran with Chamlin & Associates at 815-942-1402 or matth@chamlin.com