Morris Hospital Auxiliary raises more than $103,000 to support Cardiac Catheterization Project

The Morris Hospital Auxiliary raised more than $103,000 Saturday night in support of the hospital’s $1.7 million cardiac catheterization project, an improvement to the existing facility that has been saving lives for the past 12 years.

Dr. Syed Ahmed, Dr. Mostafa Ghanim and Dr. Athar Saeed presented a video to a large crowd at Jennifer’s Garden showing the lives saved by those working in the “cath lab.” Heart disease, the video showed, is the second leading cause of death among Americans and the Morris-area community has higher mortality rates from heart disease than the rest of the state.

The video shared the story of Steven Crabtree and his wife, Lisa. Steven was the recipient of only one of the 80,000 life-saving procedures that have taken place there since it opened in 2002. He suffered a “widowmaker” heart attack, which means he had a full blockage in his heart’s biggest artery. Only 12% survive such a heart attack, and the survival rate for those who make it to a hospital is only 25%.

Steven and Lisa were the guests of honor Saturday night. They showed the importance of having this type of equipment so close to home.

“Cath lab is one of the most important tools we can use to help our patients, especially those who present with life-threatening heart attacks,” Ghanim said. “Our cath lab has been here 12 years, and it’s now time to get new technology and a new cath lab to provide the best care for our patients. It would help thousands and thousands of patients.”

Morris Hospital Auxiliary gala photos The Morris Hospital catheterization lab staff is recognized during the 54th annual Morris Hospital Auxiliary gala. (Michael Urbanec)

Ahmed said time is of essence when a patient has a heart attack; the more time they waste outside the hospital, the higher chance their heart may be permanently damaged.

“Being in rural Illinois, having a cath lab is very important because you can get to the patient in a timely manner and get the job done,” Ahmed said.

Otherwise, the closest cath labs to Morris would be in Moline or 30 miles to the east.

Saeed said when looking at the need for a new lab, it’s important to think about how technology has changed in everyday life.

“Go through your old drawer and look at the cellphone from 12 years ago,” Saeed said. “It won’t even turn on now. Granted, our technology isn’t that bad but if we can get better imaging quality, we’re able to fix the blockage more efficiently. We’re able to diagnose issues that otherwise, we wouldn’t be able to see.”

Saeed said an updated cath lab will optimize care and improve the delivery of care.

“And, obviously for our families, we want the very best in our community and the community here is like a second family to us,” Saeed said. “We want the very best technology for them.”

Ghanim said that having this kind of technology in a town the size of Morris and the population around it is uncommon.

Ahmed said treatment has changed over the 12 years since the cath lab opened in Morris.

“Twenty years ago, we used to do balloon treatment,” Ahmed said. “Now we have the drug-eluting stent that releases the medicine inside the stent which prevents the blockage. There are more and more refined treatments coming out.”

Saeed said better visualization can lead to smaller stents, which can lead to better long-term outcomes for the patient.

“It’s just like cameras, you know,” Saeed said. “One megapixel used to be a big deal. Now they have cellphones with 200 megapixels. It’s the same thing. We work with X-rays, which exposes the patient and staff to radiation.

“As technology gets better, they don’t have to use as much of the X-ray, so you’re minimizing the dose and that becomes important when you have patients who have very significant blockages and some of them have genetic predispositions to blockages and know they’ll have to come back three, four, or five times. We don’t want the radiation to add up.”

The gala Saturday consisted of many elements: The night started at 5:30 p.m. with the silent auction leading into dinner, followed a live auction where many items, like trips to Mexico and Europe, Chicago Bulls tickets, and even dental braces went for thousands of dollars. The total raised from the auction is not included in $103,000 raised, that number came from donations from those attending the gala.

“The $1.7 million includes everything,” said Jori Christensen, director of cardiovascular services. “The construction, the equipment and all the pieces and parts for the mobile lab that we will be in for several weeks while construction is going on. We’ll be doing caths out in the mobile lab.”

Kim Landers, vice president of patient care services, said Morris Hospital from 1906 on has been here for the community and more than just Morris. The hospital serves the region surrounding Morris, and it’s important to provide services to patients when they need it.