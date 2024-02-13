February 13, 2024
Grundy County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams using its name

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice yesterday that it will not ever call residents to ask for money after residents received calls from people attempting to scam them.

The residents reported receiving calls from a “Deputy Simmons” yesterday claiming to be from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office does not employ anyone with the name Simmons.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that it’s fine to let Deputy Simmons know he’s a low-life, but it’s better to just hang up on him.

