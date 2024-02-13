February 13, 2024
Grundy Chapter of League of Women Voters meets third Thursday of every month

League of Women Voters logo

The Grundy County Chapter of the League of Women Voters meets at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the Canalport Community Center Conference Room, 518 W. Illinois Avenue.

The next meeting will be this Thursday, Feb. 15.

The league’s goals are to increase voter knowledge, registration, and turnout. All women and teen girls across Grundy County are invited to attend.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization geared toward the promotion of voting and voting rights for women.

