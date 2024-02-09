Coal City School Board approves athetlic facility improvements

Coal City Community Unit School District 1 will spend $5 million improving its athletic facilities, including new turf for the football stadium. (Rob Oesterle)

The Coal City Unit School District 1 Board of Education approved $5 million in improvements to the high school’s outdoor athletic facilities, including turf surfaces for the stadium, baseball and softball field, and resurfacing the six-court tennis facility and six-lane track.

The board saw project bids in Dec. 2023 and of the four received, Lite Construction, Inc, out of Montgomery had the lowest responsible bid with a base bid of $5,077,000.

The bid document sought a specific type of infill to be used. Infill is a component of turf fields that serves several purposes from keeping the grass blades upright and protecting the backing of the turf to provide a cushion to the players. Crumb rubber is traditionally used as infill, but Coal City wanted an alternative organic material or thermoplastic elastomer since it would be a safer product to use, according to Jason Smith, the school’s chief business official.

Thermoplastic elastomer is durable, makes for a cooling player surface, lacks toxins, and is recyclable according to a Thursday news release. The improvements are covered under warranty.

Field renovations were included in the 2022 facility improvement plan drafted by the district’s architectural firm. The Board of Education commissioned the plan based on information provided by district personnel and community members engaged in the annual strategic planning process.

Renovations to the stadium include the installation of the turf playing surfaces and the resurfacing of the track. The three fields will receive updated drainage, and the stadium will get new lights.

The stadium will receive $2.45 million in improvements. The baseball field will receive $1.33 million in improvements and the softball field will get $680,000. The tennis courts will cost $267,000.