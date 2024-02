The City of Morris received a $50,000 grant to check for lead in the water pipes.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said this money will fund a study to find out how many water lines the city has that still have lead in them. Once those lines are identified, the city can begin replacing them.

Brown said the hope is these lines will be identified and the city can go back for more grants to help fund the replacing of them.