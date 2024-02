Morris Mayor Chris Brown appointed Dalton Gordon the new Superintendent of the Water Department after the retirement of 35 year employee Al Siron.

Brown said Siron’s last day is Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Gordon’s been working under his leadership for quite some time now.

“We’re really proud of him,” Brown said. “He’s going to do a great job for the city.”

Gordon will replace Siron on the day of his retirement.