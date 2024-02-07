Morris hires two new police officers

Officers Tyler Bordner (right) and James Bell take their oaths from Morris Mayor Chris Brown. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Mayor Chris Brown and Police Chief Alicia Steffes swore in two new officers Monday evening, Kokomi, Ind. native James Bell and Morris-native Tyler Bordner.

Steffes introduced both of the new officers before they swore their oaths.

Bell comes over from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department’s corrections division, while Bordner has been working at River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Will County. Both are former college athletes, with Bell having played football at the University of St. Francis and Bordner playing baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Steffes said they were both hired within around 10 minutes of each other, and are both now full time with the department after graduating from training.