Sen. Bennett sponsors bill to preserve family faarms

53rd District Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, is co-sponsoring a bipartisan proposal designed to ease the estate tax burden from family farms, allowing them to grow through the next generation.

“This proposal is necessary to help provide stability and protect the future of small to mid-size family farms,” Bennett said. “Family farms are the heart of our agricultural industry, which is the backbone of our state’s economy. They shouldn’t have to worry about losing the farm someday because of our state’s estate tax system.”

Senate Bill 2921 updates the estate tax system to raise the exemption from $4 million to $6 million, and it makes changes concerning the definition of a qualified heir to provide that a descendent’s brother, sister, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew or first cousin can be included.

“This legislation will help agriculture, our farm families and all of Illinois,” Bennett said. “We can’t afford to lose another family farm simply because of our outdated inheritance tax system.”

The Illinois Farm Bureau recently hosted a press conference at its headquarters in Bloomington showing support for the legislation.