Illinois Firefighters Association honors Sen. Bennett with 2024 Public Service Award

Sen. Bennett at the Gibson City Fire Dept surrounding by local and state fire officials who honored him with the 2024 IL Firefighters Public Service Award on Feb 3rd. (Photo provided by the Illinois Firefighters Association)

The Illinois Firefighters Association has honored 53rd District Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, with the 2024 Public Service Award for his leadership role in passing the new Volunteer Emergency Worker Tax Credit Law.

“The legislation is something the volunteer fire service had been trying to pass for nearly a decade,” said Illinois Firefighters Association (IFA) Government Affairs Director Margaret Vaughn. “Sen. Bennett was unwavering in his leadership and support to make this happen,”

Bennett said he’s grateful to be recognized by volunteer firefighters and the IFA for his work in Springfield which gives volunteers a $500 tax credit.

“The small towns and rural communities of our state depend on volunteer first responders to keep them safe and to help when tragedy strikes,” Bennett said. “They risk their lives, without pay, to help others. This was just a small step in showing volunteer emergency workers our appreciation for their service.”

Starting with the 2023 tax year, volunteer firefighters who served at least 9 months and received no more than $5,000 from their department would receive a $500 tax credit. For more information, visit https://mytax.illinois.gov/_/.