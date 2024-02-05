Morris Hospital hosts blood drive Feb. 15

Morris Hospital is hosting a blood drive in cooperation with the Versiti Blood Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 in conference rooms two and three on the lower level of Morris Hospital, 150 W. High St. in Morris.

Those donating will help replenish the local blood supply, as Versiti supplies blood products for Morris Hospital. All blood types are needed.

Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and free from cold or flu symptoms on the day of donation. 16-year-olds may donate with written approval from a parent or guardian.

Donors may be required to wear a mask while inside Morris Hospital depending on COVID community transmission levels.

The process takes about one hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection and refreshments. Donors should bring a photo ID with proof of age. Those planning to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

To schedule an appointment, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386 or go to donate.illinois.versiti.org, enter 60450 in the zip code search, and select Morris Hospital. Walk-ins are welcome.