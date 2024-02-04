Minooka receives $600,000 grant to improve Aux Sable Springs park

The layout plans for the new updates at Aux Sable Springs Park. (Photo provided by Village of Minooka)

The Village of Minooka has received a $600,000 Open Space Land, Acquisition and Development Grant that will allow the village to add even more improvements to Aux Sable Springs Park.

Village Administrator Dan Duffy said the new project will cost somewhere around $1.2 million including the required match in funding from the village, and will include additional trails tapping into the existing trail system, new community shelters, new pickleball courts, and a splash pad.

“Now locally, we tend to throw in a little more funding for things like getting a bigger splash pad and adding a few amenities,” Duffy sai.d “The village takes on the extra costs, and that’s something we’re finalizing right now.”

In this case, that would mean a bigger splash pad or possibly an extra pickleball court. He said he still expects the project to cost around $1.2 million with that information in mind.

Minooka last received an OSLAD grant six years ago, which Duffy said it used to build the infrastructure for future improvements at Aux Sable Springs Park. Phase one added trails through the wooded area and along the creek, and fixed the main infrastructure issues like the entrance and parking lots. It laos allowed for the building of baseball and softball fields, along with several soccer fields.