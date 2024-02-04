Five Minooka students earn Director Awards from Grundy Area Vocational Center

Five Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center in Morris were recently presented with Director Awards for their outstanding performance in class. (Graphic provided by Minooka Community High School)

Director Award winners for January were Braden Blazekovich (Automotive), Caycee Brown (Fire Science), Leah Dance (Criminal Justice), Katelyn Latta (Health Occupations) and Arianna Loucks (Health Occupations).

GAVC Director Award winners are presented with a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the duration of the school year.

To learn more about GAVC, visit gavc-il.org.