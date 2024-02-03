Morris Plan Commission discusses changes to off street parking requirements

The Morris Plan Commission saw a presentation Wednesday evening on what it can do to improve the city’s parking regulations to keep it in line with nearby communities and communities of similar size across the country.

City Planner Mike Hoffman said he’s been wanting to look at the city’s parking regulations for some time, a conversation spurred on by a business that applied near the Arby’s on Route 6 that proposed a number of parking spaces that would’ve been considered inadequate for the city code, although they were sure that 30 spaces would’ve been enough.

Hoffman brought in Yuchen Ding, an associate planner at Teska and Associates.

Ding said the city regulates parking with the hope that it will stimulate or support economic development and attract more businesses while ensuring enough parking space for everyone, although how parking is viewed has changed over the years.

“Parking is very expensive, costly infrastructure,” Ding said. “It creates an impact on multiple aspects from a planning perspective, like land use. We know a giant parking lot takes a lot of building space that could be used for a housing project or commercial project like a strip mall, or create work opportunities and public spaces for residents.”

Ding said parking does not generate tax revenue for the city, and it generates large expenses for property owners. Lots also cause water runoff issues and create problems with water quality, among other issues.

Hoffman and Ding used data provided by Strong Towns, a non-profit created to aid cities in becoming strong and resilient against the old practices that sprang up during the Suburban Experiment.

“The only places that have gotten rid of parking minimums, for the most part, are places where they’ve eliminated the primary parking requirement downtown,” Hoffman said. “We’ve already done that.”

Many cities surrounding Morris have already done that, as well: Ottawa, Streator, Yorkville, Seneca, and Coal City have all eliminated parking minimum requirements for downtown businesses.

“The theory behind eliminating them is to say the developer and the business know how much parking they need,” Hoffman said. “They’re probably smarter than we are, anyway, because they will operate these businesses all the time. They’re gonna provide the parking they need and they don’t want to provide any more than they need.”

There will be a further public hearing on this issue, as Wednesday’s meeting only had the topic listed for discussion.