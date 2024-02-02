Sunshine Garden Center and Cylee Catherine Events host first Local Wedding Expo

The flyer for the Local Wedding Expo. (Photo provided by the Local Wedding Expo)

The Sunshine Garden Center and Cylee Catherine Events are bringing Grundy County’s first wedding planning expo showcasing local vendors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Sunshine Garden Center, 2850 E. Division St., Diamond.

Sunshine and Cylee Catherine Events has partnered with Channahon General Rentals, Molly MaLovely’s Storage, and Blue Oval Rentals to bring the community an event featuring an array of local talents for the upcoming wedding season. Tickets to the event are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

More than 20 vendors will be on hand highlighting their skills and service to engaged couples.

“Community members may not realize how many local offerings they have readily available,” said Sunshine owner Sarah Beach. “We have beautifully talented photographers, florists, bakers and other wedding experts all right here in our community.”

The day will feature short informative sessions on some of the top categories for planning your wedding. Couples will have the opportunity to ask questions and find the right fit for them. Pre-Sale tickets are $15 per person and available through www.sunshinegardencenter.com. Tickets can be purchased onsite for $20 per person. Overflow parking will be available with a courtesy shuttle.

“Sunshine Garden Center and Cylee Catherine Events recognize the importance of supporting small businesses, as we are small businesses ourselves. We created this event to help others find these talented and skilled professionals in our local community,” said Cylee Ragan, owner of Cylee Catherine Events.

Each vendor participating in the expo will be featured on the event’s Facebook Page, First Annual Local -Wedding Expo, https://www.facebook.com/events/1425672825024278. For more information call Sunshine Garden Center at 815-458-6100 or Cylee Catherine Events at 815-325-2806.