Morris Plan Commission recommends adding ‘microblading’ definition to zoning

The Morris Plan Commission unanimously recommended adding a definition for microblading to the city code Wednesday, and to be allow it as a conditional use permitted under buildings zoned as B-1, B-2 and B-3.

Coming to the recommendation required a bit of explanation, as the board wasn’t familiar with the concept of microblading.

“When we developed regulations for tattooing a few years back, microblading probably existed but it wasn’t a big thing here at that time,” said City Planner Mike Hoffman. “In that time, we’ve had several businesses come in and want to do it now. It’s often done at salon kinds of facilities. It’s kind of like putting on permanent eyebrows, but it’s classified as body art by the state regulatory agencies that do this.”

The Oxford Dictionary defines microblading as a semi-permanent technique for enhancing the appearance of eyebrows in which pigment is scratched into the skin in fine, short strokes meant to resemble hair using a hand tool with a blade made up of tiny needles.

Hoffman said some of the salons in Morris are already doing this as part of a special use permit given while the city adjusted the code.

Hoffman said there will have to be further discussion at some point adjusting the city’s tattooing and body piercing codes to be consistent with the Plan Commission’s ruling.