Cannabis dispensary operator requests Morris allow one more

The operator of NuEra, a company that has cannabis dispensaries in Chicago, East Peoria, Urbana, Champaign, Pekin, and Champaign asked the Morris Plan Commission Wednesday if the city would adjust its ordinance to allow for another dispensary within the city limits.

Joe Phillips said he is looking to open another dispensary at 50 Gore Rd., which is currently the home to an adult entertainment store.

“The State of Illinois is renewing licenses and dispatching new licenses for social equities,” Phillips said. “We would like to see if Morris is open to another dispensary.”

City Planner Mike Hoffman said he’s taken a look at the proposal and the city is fine with allowing additional competition to Curalife, the dispensary at 2400 Rte. 6.

“As far as I know, there hasn’t been a single problem with the existing facility out there,” Hoffman said. “And where you’re talking about locating, that seems like a reasonable location. I’ve seen other ones adjacent to the interstates and they seem to do pretty well and generate some additional sales tax revenue for the cities.”

Phillips assured the Plan Commission that the building already meets the requirements laid out by the State of Illinois to operate as a dispensary: It will have security and cameras that the Illinois State Police and Morris Police have access to, and everything inside is sold in sealed packages. Nothing inside the store is open to the air.

Bill Martin, the city’s Building and Zoning Officer, said he recalls being on the council around the time of the first dispensary pitching itself to Morris.

“We had over 100 people there,” Martin said. “We had senators here, too. They were all worried about it, and there hasn’t been this increase in crime or decrease in real estate.”

The meeting on Wednesday night was attended by seven people: Two members of the media, Phillips and his business partner, Alderman Jim Black, and two Morris residents.

“It was about real estate,” said Commissioner Jeff Wachowski. “They thought dispensaries would bring in unsavory clientele and there would be a drug dealer on every tree.”

The Plan Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council approve expanding the number of cannabis dispensaries allowed in Morris. This will be voted on by the City Council at the 6 p.m. meeting on Monday, Feb. 5.