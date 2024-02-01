Minooka Community High School students present “Beauty and the Beast”

Minooka Community High School hosts its annual Welcome Reception and Musical Matinee for community members age 55 and over with a production of “Beauty and the Beast” at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 301 S. Wabena Ave. in Minooka.

The doors open at 12:45 p.m., and limited tickets are available. Due to parking limitations, carpooling is encouraged. Those with questions, or those wishing to reserve a ticket, contact MCHS Student Activities Administrative Assistant Anne Seidel at 815-521-4108 or aseidel@mchs.net.

The students will also perform shows available to the public from Thursday, March 14 through Saturday, March 16. Tickets to these shows cost $10 per adult and $8 per student. Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/IL15586?activity=Performing%20Arts.

“Beauty and the Beast” follows the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. Time is running out, however. If he doesn’t learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.