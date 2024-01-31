Sen. Rezin announces two “Safe Screens, Healthy Minds” roundtables and survey

Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, announced events at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at Loves Park City Hall Civic Center, 100 Heart Blvd, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Mount Vernon Township High School Auditorium, 11101 N. Wis Byp Rd., that will focus on input from parents and teachers regarding “Safe Screens, Healthy Minds.” (Photo)

Rezin also announced the launch of an online survey, which can be found at https://il-38-senate.web.fireside21.app/forms/form/?ID=9.

“Illinois is a large and diverse state with people from all different walks of life and perspectives,” Rezin said. “It is critically important for me to gather feedback from as many Illinoisans as possible for my initiative.”

The second roundtable, which is the first event in Loves Park, in the “Safe Screens, Healthy Minds” initiative is run in partnership with House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and the Regional Office of Education 4. The third roundtable in Mount Vernon is hosted in partnership with Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro.

These two events, as well as the first event to be held at Yorkville Middle School this upcoming Wednesday, will complete the currently planned roundtables.

“I believe the best way to discuss the harmful effects that social media may have on our state’s children is to have in-depth, personal conversations,” Rezin said. “However, I understand that not everyone wants to openly discuss the issues they have faced or have the ability to attend one of these meetings,” said Senator Rezin. “This online survey will allow those individuals an opportunity to share their thoughts and stories.”

Rezin said studies have revealed the deliberate design of social media platforms to encourage harmful behavior and intensify issues like anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and feelings of inadequacy. It also provides a venue for unwanted sexual advances on minors. Rezin’s goal is to address those concerns through the introduction and passing of legislation.