Grundy County awarded emergency food and shelter funds

Grundy County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Program for Phase 41, which runs concurrently with phases 39, 40, and ARPA-R that were previously awarded.

Local Grundy County not-for-profit organizations that provide direct emergency food and shelter to Grundy County residents throughout the year can apply for funding for this phase. Application submission is not a guarantee that funds will be awarded.

The local EFSP Board for Grundy County is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local EFSP Board for Grundy County is comprised of representatives of many local entities and will determine how the funds awarded to Grundy County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds under this phase of the program.

Any nonprofit, faith-based, or local government agency that provides food or shelter services may apply for funds. Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter services; and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Applications can be requested by contacting the United Way of Grundy County at (815) 942-4430 or email request to EFSP@UWGrundy.org.

Applications for Phase 41 will be due by no later than Noon on February 15, 2024.

For more information, contact Karen Nall at United Way of Grundy County at (815) 942-4430.