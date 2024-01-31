Grundy Bank provides six tips to make the most of a tax refund

Last year, more than 100 million Americans received an average tax refund of $2,869 deposited back in their bank accounts after filing their taxes. As millions of Americans await reimbursement from Uncle Sam, Grundy Bank has highlighted six tips for making the most of their tax refund.

“File as soon as you can get your tax documents in order to receive your refund more quickly and, most importantly, to prevent fraudsters from claiming your refund before you do,“ said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank. “Your tax refund can position you to handle financial emergencies and give you a jumpstart on achieving your goals, whether it’s paying off credit card debt or saving for a down payment on the home of your dreams.”

Grundy Bank offers these tips:

1. Create a safety net

Create a safety net. Many people do not have enough money in savings to cover a $400 emergency. A tax refund can be used for a dedicated emergency fund that will cover them in a crunch. Ideally, it should hold about three to six months of living expenses in case of sudden financial hardships like losing a job or having to replace a car.

2. Pay down debts

Dedicate some of the tax refund to lowering any existing debt, such as credit card debt. Pay down existing balances either by chipping away at loans with the highest interest rates or by eliminating small debt first. It can also be used to make an extra payment on your mortgage or student loans each year to save money on interest while reducing the term of your loans.

3. Save for a child’s education or future health expense

Look into opening a tax-advantaged 529 education savings plan to ensure school expenses will be covered when the kids reach college age, or save for future health expenses with tax-free dollars by investing in a Health Savings Account.

4. Grow money with bonds

Invest safely with U.S. savings bonds or municipal bonds. The U.S. Treasury allows for savings bonds to be purchased using tax refunds for as little as $50. Savings bonds earn interest for a maximum of 30 years.

5. Make home improvement

Use the refund to invest in home improvements that will save money in the long run by increasing the value of the home. This can include small, cost-effective upgrades like energy-efficient appliances that will pay off in both the short and long term, especially if they qualify for tax credits. With more substantial renovations in mind, the bank can help with a home equity line of credit.

6. Donate to Charity

The benefit is two-fold: Giving to charity will make a difference in the community, and it can be claimed on a tax deduction, if itemized.

“Using your tax refund wisely can boost your financial security, " said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank. “Having a plan in place before you receive your refund will reduce the temptation to spend that money on things you really don’t need.”

Grundy Bank also encourages lower-income workers to file a tax return – even if their income is too low to trigger any federal tax liability – to potentially claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Depending on a recipient’s income, marital status, and number of children, the EITC can result in a range of refund amounts to help them ensure financial security.

For more tips and resources on a variety of personal finance topics such as mortgages, credit cards, protecting your identity a,nd saving for college, visit aba.com/Consumers.