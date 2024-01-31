City of Morris announces Summer Concert Series lineup

Singer-songwriter Jenna Jane performs on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, June 15, 2023 during the Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris has announced the lineup for its Summer Concert Series, to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights throughout the summer. The concerts will be held on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn, 111 E. Washington Street in Morris.

Summer Concert Series performers include Wayne Messmer Combo on May 30, The Neverly Brothers on June 13, Flatbed Fords on June 27, Cadillac Groove on July 11, The Sting Rays on July 25, The Rockin’ Fenderskirts on Aug. 1 and The Del Bergeson Orchestra on Aug. 15.

In the case of inclement weather, concerts will move indoors to the Morris Community High School auditorium at 1000 Union Street.