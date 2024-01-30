Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission announces Feb. 5 outreach event

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission announced its next outreach event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 at the Morris American Legion Post 294, 212 W. Washington St.

There, veterans can get questions they may have answered by the Veterans Assistance Commission.

“Is the VA a health care insurance?” reads the Monday news release. “Do I have to be a combat veteran to use VA health care? Does my spouse keep my benefits when I pass away? How do I get a copy of my DD 214? I thought I had to be a combat veteran to get benefits.”

This event is open to all veterans and no registration is required.

“We get calls every week inquiring about benefits and services available for veterans and their dependents,” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County VAC. “We are happy to answer those questions and educate veterans about the benefits they might be eligible for. Unfortunately, there are also a lot of urban myths about VA services and benefits. We are here to help clarify those as well. Having the opportunity to get out into the community with the staff from Hines VA Hospital and other organizations serving veterans is another opportunity to educate our veterans.”

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

This event will have a representative from Hines VA Hospital to answer questions regarding eligibility and enrollment, a VA nurse will be available to offer flu shots to eligible veterans and the Vet Center will also be present to discuss their services along with the Grundy County VAC.

Veterans may be eligible for VA healthcare benefits if they have served in the active military, naval or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. Those enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980, or entered active duty after Oct. 16, 1981, must have served 24 continuous months, or the full period for which they were called to active duty. There are also other criteria that would qualify a veteran.

Those interested should bring a DD214 and a photo ID to discuss any benefits or if they would like to file a claim. The Grundy County VAC can assist anyone who doesn’t have a copy in getting a copy.

Veterans are also welcome to contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment.