Wilmington flood warning expires, ice jams clear out

Cars travel along Illinois Route 53 in Wilmington as the road was opened up again Friday, Jan. 26 following flooding along the Kankakee River. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

The Will County Emergency Management Agency reported Sunday afternoon that the flood warning for Will County and eastern Grundy County will be allowed to expire, as most of the ice jams have cleared out of the area.

From here, Will County EMA is partnering with local officials to assess local flood damage.

“With water levels continuing to decrease, local agencies will be working to assess damage to property and infrastructure,” said Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson. “Minor flooding might still occur over the next week due to ice that remains along the river and on many properties. We’re asking residents to remain cautious as they assess the damage from the last week.”

The flash flood and flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service expired Sunday due to rapidly decreasing water levels on the river. The river reached a record high of 15.62 feet Friday at its worst, the third highest level ever recorded in the Kankakee River since recording started in 1887. By Sunday, water levels dropped to 5.7 feet.

The parking lot and area behind Old School Brewing on Route 53 in Wilmington is flooded over as ice jams causing flooding along the Kankakee River on Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

“I am thankful to everyone in the community that came together over the last two weeks,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Strong partnerships between all our local agencies helped to minimize the damage from flooding. I appreciate the hard work of the first responders, emergency management staff, and local officials during this challenging time.”

All major roads in Wilmington and unincorporated Will County have been reopened, although North and South Island Parks in Wilmington remain closed due to flood. Wilmington has also issued a boil order for all people serviced by the city’s water service. Any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use.

“City staff have been working around the clock to ensure the safety of residents during this flood event,” said Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz. “I appreciate everyone who stepped up to keep residents safe during this flooding event. Our work isn’t finished yet. We are working to fully assess and repair the damage that occurred over the last few days.”

Several agencies are working to assess property and infrastructure damage, and the Will County EMA launched a public reporting survey for residents and businesses to begin reporting any damages. The residential and damage assessment surveys can be found at https://www.willcountyema.org/flood.