Rep. LaHood visits Morris Elementary, hears need for more equitable funding

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, returned to his district this week to learn about Morris Elementary District 54′s strengths and the challenges it faces in the future.

Principal Dave Raffel and Superintendent Shannon Dudek touted the direction the district is heading, as teacher retention has improved and the district is one-to-one in technology, which makes e-learning a possibility on days the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Raffel said both go a long way toward preventing the same amount of learning loss from the COVID-19 lockdowns other districts face and toward making the kids’ learning environment happier now that they’re back in the building.

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, visits with the kids in Miss Krause's kindergarten classroom. (Michael Urbanec)

The district’s challenge now is that it’s growing, and 57% of its students are now considered low-income.

School board member Amanda Hiller said that because of this, many of the kids’ emotional needs aren’t always met at home.

“You know, maybe they’re not getting the attention at home,” Hiller said. “I can’t remember being a kid and being excited to go to school because I want to hang out with my principal, or asking my mom if I can buy my teacher a coffee.”

Hiller said she sees kids doing that in the Morris Elementary district. Kids come to school excited to see their teachers and the administrators.

LaHood asked how the district handles a lot of the behavioral and mental health issues that have stemmed from the last few years and received an answer from Marie Stover, the assistant superintendent of student services.

Stover said the school is fortunate to have the support team it has for students, and the distracted added a new school counselor last year. The district also works closely with the Grundy County Health Department to bring additional resources to the school that families without transportation or time off from work can use without having to make an extra trip.

“We’re still seeing the effects,” Stover said. “The social-emotional effects of COVID-19 are way beyond what the economic effects are. We’re continuing to look look at ways of how we can continue to support these kids. Then not just the kids. How do we support parents?”

Stover said COVID-19 became a trauma factor for adverse childhood experiences, so the district has to address this traumatic event that everyone went through.

“There’s not a guidebook or a chapter that says when you have a pandemic, this is how you get everyone back to regulation,” Stover said. “So, we are really being creative with how we provide more opportunities to parents.”

Raffel said the school faculty is working hard for the kids, but it can get frustrating because the district can’t call Screening, Assessment and Support Services (SASS) as often because now it only works if students have a certain type of insurance.

“We know we can control the kids’ day here, and I think you’ll see it when you walk through the hallway,” Raffel said. “The kids love it here. They feel he love here, and so many kids hate going home.”

Board President Sarah Bogard said Morris has recently been named a commendable school district for how well it supports students, and its had progress in handling the economic fall-off from COVID-19.

Dudek said the district could use LaHood’s help with funding, which wouldn’t involve raising taxes.

“There’s a hydrogen plant that was discussed by Mitsubishi Power,” Dudek said. “We had a coal-fired power plant in our district and when it left, we lost about of our EAV. They’ve been working since about 2018 in getting another company back in there.”

Dudek said Mitsubishi wants to build a hydrogen renewable energy plant there, which would increase the district’s EAV by between $8 billion and $10 billion.

“Inequities in education funding is so blatant in Illinois that we have commercial property north of Route 6 in Morris, and a district that’s flush with the money they have,” Dudek said. “Then we have a situation here where we’re all residential and we’re struggling with that.”

Dudek said it would help the district if LaHood could help remove some of the restrictions when he goes back to Washington, it could make a difference. Mitsubishi has already identified a space it wants to use, and it’s attempting to identify a market for long-range hydrogen fuel.

LaHood has spent much of the week traveling through his district, spending the earlier portions in the Rockford area before visiting Streator on Wednesday. He spent Friday at Morris Elementary before heading to Joliet Junior College, then finished out his day visiting the Coal City Unit 1 school district.