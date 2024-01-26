Morris Hospital cardiologists discuss heart disease at free program Feb. 8

Cardiologists from Morris Hospital will be speaking during a free program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee St., Morris. (Shaw Media)

Cardiologists from Morris Hospital will be speaking during a free program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee St., Morris.

Dr. Mostafa Ghanim and Dr. Mary Menz will share information on how to reduce the risk of heart disease, discuss preventative measures and explain the differences between heart disease symptoms for men and women. They will also address warning signs of leg artery blockages, known as peripheral artery disease.

Ghanim and Menz are part of Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists, a cardiology practice that includes six cardiologists and a cardiology nurse practitioner with office locations in Channahon, Dwight, Morris and Ottawa. To register, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-5130-8080 or visit jolietymca.org and enter “Heart of the Matter” in the search bar.