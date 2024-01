The flyer for Exibit Art Gallery's fundraiser on Friday. (Photo provided by Exibit Art Gallery)

The Exibit Art Gallery in Morris is hosting a fundraiser from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at the Moose Lodge, 3835 IL Rte 47, Morris.

The event costs $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and includes food and drinks, raffles, games, live music from local musicians Reilly Sanders and members of the River Road Trio, and Magic by Nutsy.

Those looking for more information can visit theexibit.org or call 815-258-5191.