I&M Canal National Heritage Corridor looking for technicians for upkeep on bikes

Rental bikes sit along the canal at Lockport’s Lincoln Landing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois & Michigan Canal National Heritage Corridor is looking for bicycle service technicians to keep rental bikes on the western end of the corridor ready to rite.

Qualified technicians will be asked to check the I&M Canal bike share stations once a month from April through November, with duties that include inspecting the bikes to ensure they’re in working order, fixing simple and medium maintenance issues, and reporting serious issues and transporting bikes to shops for repairs.

A basic knowledge of bicycles is required, and technicians will be trained on specific bikes and provided a detailed repair checklist. The technician is expected to use their own basic tools, pump, rack and transportation.

The job pays $40 per station visit plus compensation for mileage and medium repairs.

This opportunity is open to anyone in the Morris and La Salle areas, and anyone who could service multiple stations would be appreciated.

Those interested can contact 815-220-1848, ext. 1848.