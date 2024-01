Morris Mayor Chris Brown speaks to the crowd Saturday, Dec. 6, 2021, during the ribbon cutting for the ice rink in lower Goold Park. (Rob Oesterle)

The ice rink at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., is closed until further notice due to the slushy, rainy and warmer-than-usual weather.

The City of Morris said Wednesday that it will reopen as soon as the weather cooperates, which means it could be a day or two.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 40 degrees Thursday and stay around there for the next few days, although overnights could be a bit colder according to the National Weather Service.