Coal City High School student to perform with All-State Band

Coal City High School junior Mackenzie Messina has been selected to the Illinois Music Education Association's All-State Band and will participate in the organization's annual conference Jan. 25-27 in Peoria. (Photo provided by Coal City High )

Coal City High School junior Mackenzie Messina is ranked among the top bassoon players in Illinois, and has been selected to perform with the All-State Band that performs at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center in Carver Arena.

Over 10,000 students in elementary, middle, and high schools across Illinois auditioned to participate in one of the various Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) district musical festivals, and Messina finished eighth amongst all bassoon players.

“Going to state has been one of my biggest goals in band, so I am really happy to achieve this,” Messina said Tuesday, the day before she attends Illinois Music Educators Conference where she will rehearse and perform with the All-State Band.

Messina said she looks forward to meeting new people and performing a broad range of music as part of a prestigious group of student musicians.

The ILMEA conference, which is held from Thursday, Jan. 25 to Saturday, Jan. 27, features a variety of workshops, performances, and concerts highlighting the state’s top student musicians in band, orchestra, jazz performance, and choir who will be led by distinguished conductors and educators from across the country.

Band Director Hope Connelly will accompany Messina to the conference, which will have around 120,00 students, educators and music industry professionals.

Coal City High School hosted a celebratory sendoff Wednesday morning, with her friends and fellow band members taking part.

Messina joined band in fifth grade, where she started playing the oboe before moving on to the bassoon. She also plays bass guitar. Her involvement in the school’s instrumental music programs spans all levels, from marching band to performing with the pit orchestra for the spring musical.

“It’s really fun getting to play a bunch of music and hang out with my friends,” Messina said.

Coal City hasn’t had a student selected to the All-State Band in 20 years, and Connely said the band program is lucky to have Messina represent it.