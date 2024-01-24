Morris Hospital names January Fire Starter of the Month

Channahon resident Victoria Hernandez wanted to pursue a career that made her feel “useful” after graduating from high school.

A Joliet resident at the time, Hernandez enrolled in a medical assistant program and soon found herself doing an externship in the pediatric office setting at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus in Channahon. She fell in love with the job from the beginning.

Now a registered nurse working in Morris Hospital’s emergency department and the same pediatric office where she started as a student, Hernandez was selected as Morris Hospital’s January Fire Starter of the Month for making a difference every day using her passion for pediatric patient care, bright personality and compassion for others.

“Victoria brightens the ER with her great attitude and friendly demeanor from the moment she walks in,” wrote Ethan Kuykendall, a patient care technician in Morris Hospital’s emergency department who nominated Hernandez. “She always comes into work looking to not only make her patients’ days better but also her coworkers.”

Hernandez’s journey over the past 11 years also includes obtaining certification as a licensed practical nurse, completing her RN degree, working on Morris Hospital’s 2 East medical/surgical unit and in the Emergency Department, all the while maintaining shifts in the pediatric office where she first discovered her passion. Her experience in pediatrics has proven beneficial for young patients in the Morris Hospital Emergency Department.

“Many of our pediatric patients are already familiar with Victoria (through the pediatrician’s office), and this creates a less stressful experience for them,” Morris Hospital Emergency Department RN Tara Johnson said. “She is truly gifted at relating to pediatric patients and making their ER visit a more positive one. Her positive attitude, compassion, and patience make a better experience not only for pediatric patients and their parents but for patients of any age.”

In his nomination, Kuykendall expressed his appreciation for the impact Hernandez makes not only for patients but for her co-workers, including himself.

“Victoria is always very professional, kind, and willing to go above and beyond for her patients and coworkers alike,” Kuykendall wrote. “She has taught me a lot and is always there to answer any questions I have. Everyone could learn something from Victoria.”

For Hernandez, one of the most rewarding parts of her job comes when she encounters patients outside the work setting.

“Every now and again I run into a patient and their family, and they’ll thank me and say that they love seeing me in the office. That’s a nice feeling,” Hernandez said. “I also like that when I leave work every day, I feel like I did something that matters.”

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive. With over 1,600 employees, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County.