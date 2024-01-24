MCHS District 111 administers Illinois 5Essentials Survey

Minooka Community High School District 111 will join the Illinois State Board of Education in the 12th statewide survey of school climate and learning conditions.

From Jan. 23 through March 29, students and teachers will be asked to complete a 25-minute, research-based survey to help identify the strengths and weaknesses in their school’s learning environment. A parent survey supplement will also be administered during the same survey window.

The Illinois 5Essentials Survey provides a comprehensive picture of a school’s organizational culture in an individualized report measuring five “essentials” deemed critical for school success:

Effective Leaders

Collaborative Teachers

Involved Families

Supportive Environment

Ambitious Instruction

According to a press release from District 111, 20 years of research at the University of Chicago in more than 400 schools has shown that schools that were strong on at least three of the 5Essentials were 10 times more likely to make substantial gains in improving student reading and math than schools that were weak on three or more Essentials. Those differences remained true even after controlling for student and school characteristics—including poverty, race, gender and neighborhood characteristics. Strength on components within the Essentials also correlated with increased teacher retention, student attendance, college enrollment and high school graduation.