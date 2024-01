A pancake breakfast is scheduled to benefit the Montgomery-based Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Aurora Advent Christian Church, 905 N. Edgelawn Drive. (morgueFile photo)

The Gardner Lions Club is hosting its pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Gardner American Legion Hall, 426 Industry Ave., Gardner.

Members of the Lions Club will be serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, toast, biscuits and gravy.

Adult meals cost $9, and kids ages 5 to 10 cost $5. Children younger than 5 are free.