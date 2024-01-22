National Weather Service issues flood warning near Kankakee River State Park until further notice

The Kankakee River near Phelan Acres north of the Dresden cooling lakes is nearly entirely covered with ice. (Michael Urbanec)

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a flood warning for portions of Will and Grundy County near the Kankakee River and Kankakee River State Park until further notice due to ice jams.

Ice jams are expected to create flooding near the line dividing Grundy and Will counties, where the NWS expects flooding to continue affecting roads and streets. Yards and other low-lying areas along the river will remain covered by water and ice. Shifting ice may also damage structures along the shore.

At 12:57 p.m. Monday, river data showed an ongoing ice jam extending near the county line upstream to Custer Park.

People along rivers, creeks, and other waterways should take immediate action to protect their lives and property.

For information on how to stay safe during a flood, visit the NWS website’s flood safety page at https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.