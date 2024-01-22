Monday’s Morris City Council meeting cancelled, next meeting Feb. 5

If it’s not snow, it’s the bitter cold and if it’s not the bitter cold, it’s the freezing rain: The Morris City Council won’t be getting a January meeting because of cancellations caused by the weather.

Monday night’s meeting was canceled after the area was coated with freezing rain, which made Monday morning’s commute a struggle. Grundy County remains under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service in Chicago until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The meeting was supposed to be a special meeting making up for a meeting canceled by the snow on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Agenda items on the meeting include the announcement of a $50,000 Illinois EPA grant to fund a project, an ordinance regarding the discharge of passengers from unscheduled buses within the city, and discussion on a plan commission recommendation that Morris approve a conditional use permit for Green Card Veterans of McHenry and Redemption Botanicals Group, LLC, which would allow the operation of an adult-use cannabis craft grower at 3707 N. Division St.

The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.