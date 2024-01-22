Corner of Liberty Street and Jefferson Street now open

Bricks and remains of the collapsed roof at 322 Liberty St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The corner of Liberty and Jefferson Streets in Morris is officially clear for traffic now that the city of Morris has finished cleaning up debris from a Jan. 13 partial roof collapse of the building at 322 Liberty St.

The street remained closed until Friday when a post on the city’s Facebook page said semi-permanent fencing and lighted barricades will remain in place while the city, the fire department, engineers, consultants, and the building owner work on the next steps.

The road on Liberty Street is still narrower than it usually is, so drivers should use caution on that corner, especially since it seems wet and icy weather could stick around Grundy County for a few days.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known.