Community Pulse: A new year brings many new opportunities along with it

A new year opens the door for new opportunities and goals to achieve. As we begin 2024 Coal City Community Unit School District 1 students have expressed an excitement for what the year holds. When asked what they were most looking forward to in the new year, a group of fourth-grade students at Coal City Intermediate School shared it was getting a fresh start and reaching their goals in academics and extracurricular programs. For others, it was having the ability to enjoy all that life and school has to offer.

District 1 strives to provide students with opportunities to excel academically and socially through a variety of programming. The district offers over 40 co-curricular and extracurricular programs, along with a host of athletic offerings to students in grades 5-12.

This school year, with the support of the Coal City Soccer Club, a soccer program was established at Coal City Middle School. The school also opened opportunities for students to learn a new language with the implementation of the American Sign Language [ASL] Club. Educators Rising, Gamers Guild, and the Ping Pong Club are all groups that are growing in numbers at Coal City High School, and our Intermediate School Student Council continues to engage in activities that support their school and community.

A new opportunity for our students this year is the Coal City Theatre Department’s recent participation as a featured production at the Illinois High School Theater Festival. This is the first time a Coal City production has been selected to present at the festival. With over 4,000 students in attendance, it is the largest festival of its kind in the nation. The production, “Alice by Heart” was also the first in the nation to be presented at a high school.

Another new opportunity will come this month for Coal City High School band member Mackenzie Messina who has been named to the Illinois Music Education Association’s [ILMEA] All-State Band. A bassoon player, Messina will attend the ILMEA annual conference in Peoria where she will practice and perform with the All-State Band.

In the coming weeks, high school students will begin registering for 2023-2024 classes. It’s a time for them to engage in new learning opportunities be it in foreign language, advanced placement courses, or programs offered through Grundy Area Vocational Center.

Setting an example for students is a group of 18 educators who took advantage of an opportunity to enhance their learning and teaching skills by completing training in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling [LETRS]—a new concept in teaching based on the science of reading.

In the new year let us all take inspiration from the kindergarten students in Mrs. Wren and Miss Jackman’s class who started 2024 by making a promise to do the best they can. May we all seize new opportunities and always do our best.