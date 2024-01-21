24 Morris High School students named Illinois State Scholars

The Illinois State Scholars from Morris Community High School are (front row, from left) Riley Ahearn, Bennett Ammer, Nathan Etavard, Christian Fithian Morales, Emma Frobish, Alaina Gates, Angela Georgaklis, (second row, from left) Colby Johnson, Amanda Joseph, Joseph Lanahan, Braden Matthews, Alayna Mueller, Miranda Muffler, Stephanie OLena, Corey Olson, (third row, from left) Haven Perdomo, Faith Ragan, Makayla Reed, Ava Smith, Margaret Stuebinger, Reagan Weber, Charles Wright, Melany Zavala, and Ambrose Zweeres. (Photo provided by Morris Community High School)

Twenty-four members of the Morris Community High School Class of 2024 have been named Illinois State Scholars.

These seniors are members of the 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars. The Illinois State Scholar Program announces honorees based on the year they would begin any postsecondary education, not based on the year they graduate from high school.

“Being an Illinois State Scholar is an impressive accomplishment that helps seniors stand out in the college application process,” said Dr. Craig Ortiz, Superintendent of Morris Community High School District 101. “It is a testament to our students’ academic achievement both in the classroom and on standardized tests, and it honors them for the many long hours they devote to their studies. We are very proud of them and congratulate them for this well-deserved recognition.”

Illinois State Scholars are outstanding high school seniors who are recognized for their superior academic achievement. They rank in approximately the top ten percent of graduates from Illinois high schools and are selected based on their ACT and SAT scores and sixth-semester class rank.