Morris Police Department taking a chilly dip to support Special Olympics

The Morris Police Department is participating in the 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 9 at the Braidwood Recreation Club, Outer Circle Drive in Braidwood.

Those wishing to sponsor the department’s fundraising efforts can do so by visiting https://support.soill.org/team/549880 and making a donation. To support the Morris Police Department’s efforts, select it in the box that asks and fill in an officer’s name.

Officers participating include Bobby Osborn, Alex Hernandez, Tyler Mayerhofer, Michael Pena, Trevor Hodge, Mark Vanderploeg and Justin Martin.

Each donation will be added to the department’s total.

Donations go to support Special Olympics of Illinois, which provides the opportunity for athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities the opportunity to participate in sporting events.