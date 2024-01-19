St. Juvin VFW Post 1336 partners with Coal City Middle School for Patriot’s Pen

Coal City Patriot Pen finalists attending the Awards Pizza Party held at Malcolm J. Mayo Post 5422 Wilmington IL (from left) Cash Wetenkamp, Cameron Haas, Avery Male, Heli Patel, and Lauren Jacovech. (BOMBA )

Coal City St. Juvin VFW Post 1336 is partnering with Coal City Middle School students for Patriot’s Pen, a national program that invites sixth through eighth-grade students to submit a 300-400 word essay on a subject chosen by the National Commander.

Coal City Middle School students provided 320 essays, 21 of which were submitted to the district-level competition. Daniel Fite, a student, placed second in the 18th district.

This year’s subject was “how are you inspired by America?” Students competed for nearly $1 million in local, state, and national awards, and all participating students received a commemorative pen.

Students were guided by social studies teacher Jim Hitchcock, and fellow teachers Kate Cade, Melanie Urquiza, and Michelle Sobieck.