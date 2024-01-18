Grundy Area Vocational Center students dig out hydrants, learn how snow and changes firefighting

Ben Kaluza after clearing the area around the fire hydrant in his neighborhood. (Photo provided by Ben Kaluza)

Grundy Area Vocational Center students were able to get extra credit over the brief break last weekend by helping out their community and shoveling out fire hydrants, just in case.

Instructors Craig Mateski and Joe Vish used their e-learning days to instill in their fire science students the importance of clearing the fire hydrants.

“It gives them instant access,” Mateski said. “They don’t have to trudge through the snow or clear snow away to open that hydrant. That benefits the fire department.”

But it benefits the fire science students more than that: Mateski said he and Vish want to teach them the importance of taking ownership in their community.

He said students across all three blocks of the course took part in the lesson, and 14 students participated overall.

Emilio Martinez, one of the students, said one of the problems he ran into was a snow plow covering up the hydrant in his neighborhood. He used the assignment as a chance to dig it out.

“We may not get hit with, like, a 20-inch snowfall all at once, but over the course of time where someone isn’t tending to that hydrant, it eventually will get buried,” Mateski said. “The snow gets passed it and it makes it difficult to access.”

Mateski said the first thing he does when starting a shift as a firefighter is check the weather because the weather can make a difference in ways the average person wouldn’t think.

He used wind speed and wind direction as an example: A ladder truck can’t go up if the wind is faster than 35 mph, and breaking a window in the wrong direction can add fuel to a fire instead of extinguishing it.