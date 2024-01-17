E-learning vs. snow days: Some Grundy County schools school years extend due to winter storm

This last Friday and Tuesday saw some school administrators take a fairly new option in handling the extreme weather: Instead of taking the day off, they used an e-learning day.

It’s not the first time administrators have had to use them. Superintendent Craig Ortiz from Morris Community High School said his school has taken three so far this year. The first was in August, on a day when it was too hot to have students inside the school. The second and third were this Friday and Tuesday, when a storm blanketed Grundy County with snow and Mother Nature followed up with a flash freeze that won’t let up until Wednesday.

Morris Community High School does not have to have its year extended as a result, and Ortiz said the approved plans allow the district to use up to five e-learning days. Anything beyond that would require emergency days tacked on to the end of the year.

Superintendent Chris Spencer said his district used traditional snow days so these two days will be added on to the end of the school year in May.

Schools that used e-learning days rather than traditional snow days also include Gardner-South Wilmington High School, Morris Elementary, Minooka Elementary and Minooka Community High School.

Schools that had snow days and will have to make up days at the end of the year include Saratoga School and Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary.