Grundy County schools announce closures for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Snow and ice cover branches on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 as temperatures plunged below zero Saturday night and remained through the day. The frigid weather followed a winter storm on Friday that deposited 10-12 inches across the region. (Earleen Hinton)

The extremely low temperatures sticking around the area has caused schools around Morris, Coal City and the rest of Grundy County to take another day off on Tuesday.

These schools are closed on Tuesday:

Coal City District 1

Gardner South-Wilmington

Immaculate Conception School in Morris

Minooka Elementary

Minooka Community High School

Morris Community High School

Morris Elementary School

Saratoga School District 60C

More schools will be added to this page as more cancel, and many districts have information on closures available on their websites and Facebook pages.