Grundy County schools announce closures for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

The extremely low temperatures sticking around the area has caused schools around Morris, Coal City and the rest of Grundy County to take another day off on Tuesday.
These schools are closed on Tuesday:
Coal City District 1
Gardner South-Wilmington
Immaculate Conception School in Morris
Minooka Elementary
Minooka Community High School
Morris Community High School
Morris Elementary School
Saratoga School District 60C
More schools will be added to this page as more cancel, and many districts have information on closures available on their websites and Facebook pages.