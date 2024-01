Coal City United Methodist Church hosts a “Hallelujah” soup supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Members of the church will be serving homemade chicken noodle and stuffed green pepper soups, and each meal includes soup, a sandwich, crackers, a drink, ice cream and desert.

Meals cost $12 for ages 13-and-older, and $5 for children ages three-to-12. Children two and under eat free. All proceeds go to the church’s building fund, and tickets are sold at the door.